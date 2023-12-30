Senate Committee Rejects Public Executions for Capital Offenses, Cites Human Rights and International Conventions

In a significant stand for human rights, the Senate’s Standing Committee on Human Rights in Pakistan has voiced its opposition against public executions for capital offences. During a pivotal meeting at the Parliament House chaired by Senator Walid Iqbal, the committee voted against proposed amendments to legislation that would permit executions to be carried out in public. The decision, rooted in the constitutional rights protected in Pakistan and interpretations by the superior courts, sees the committee urging the Senate to reject any future proposals for such amendments.

Divided Opinions

Despite the committee’s majority consensus, Senators Dr Mehr Taj Roghani and Dr Humayun Mohmand voiced their disagreement. They suggested that the decision had been rushed and lacked comprehensive research on the potential deterrent effects of public executions. Nevertheless, the overriding sentiment within the committee was one of opposition to public executions, defining a clear stance in line with human rights principles.

Detailed Briefings and Court Rulings

The committee’s decision was informed by extensive briefings from the Secretaries of the Ministry of Human Rights and the National Commission for Human Rights. These briefings highlighted a 1994 Supreme Court judgment and a 2018 Lahore High Court decision, both of which found public executions to be inconsistent with human dignity as protected by the Constitution of Pakistan. The Federal Shariat Court’s ruling, which aligns with Quranic principles upholding human dignity, was also discussed during the meeting.

International Conventions and Research

The committee drew upon international conventions that Pakistan is a party to, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which condemns public executions as cruel and inhumane. They also took into account research indicating that such executions do not deter crime. In fact, an increase in rape cases was observed in Pakistan following the execution of a high-profile murderer.

Next Steps and Future Discussions

The committee deferred the discussion on the Bangkok Rules, which address gender sensitivities among prisoners, to a later meeting. They have requested additional data on the enforcement of these rules from all Pakistani provinces for their next discussion. This decision by the Senate’s Standing Committee on Human Rights marks a critical step in Pakistan’s journey towards upholding and protecting human rights.

