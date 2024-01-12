en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Senate Advances Bill to Reform State Election Cycle

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
Senate Advances Bill to Reform State Election Cycle

In a significant move to reform the electoral process, the Senate State and Local Government Committee has advanced Senate Bill 10. This bill proposes an amendment to the state constitution, shifting the election cycle for state officers such as the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, state auditor, attorney general, secretary of state, and agriculture commissioner to even-numbered years starting from 2032.

Aligning State and Federal Election Cycles

Currently, elections for these state positions are conducted in odd-numbered years, a practice that stands separate from the federal election schedule, which takes place in even-numbered years. The proposed amendment, championed by State Sen. Chris McDaniel, aims to synchronize the state and federal election cycles. This alignment is anticipated to streamline the election process, fostering greater administrative efficiency.

Increasing Voter Turnout and Reducing Costs

Moreover, by aligning state elections with the federal ones, the bill is expected to increase voter turnout. Federal elections typically enjoy higher participation rates, and by holding state elections concurrently, it’s anticipated more citizens will exercise their democratic rights. The proposed amendment also seeks to curb voter fatigue, a phenomenon linked to decreased participation in off-year elections. Furthermore, proponents of the bill argue that this alignment could potentially save local governments approximately $13.5 million, highlighting an additional financial advantage.

Path to Implementation

The road to actualizing this constitutional amendment is not without hurdles. While the bill has successfully passed its first legislative challenge, it requires further approval from the state legislature. If it secures legislative endorsement, the amendment would then need to be presented to voters for final approval. Thus, the ultimate decision rests with the state’s citizens, marking a truly democratic process.

In conclusion, Senate Bill 10 represents a significant attempt to reform the state’s electoral process. By aligning state and federal election cycles, the bill not only aims to streamline administration but also boost voter participation and reduce costs. As the bill advances through the legislative process, it signifies an important moment in the state’s political landscape, underlining the continual evolution of democracy.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
8 mins ago
Trinamool Congress Declines Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Shift in Indian Politics
The Trinamool Congress (TMC), in a significant political shift, has expressed firm opposition against engaging in seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress party for the imminent elections. The TMC leadership has underscored their intent to run in the elections independently, shunning any alliance with the Congress. The decision indicates a notable shift in the political dynamics
Trinamool Congress Declines Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Shift in Indian Politics
BJP to Infuse Fresh Faces in Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections: A Strategic Shift
51 mins ago
BJP to Infuse Fresh Faces in Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections: A Strategic Shift
2024 Presidential Race Intensifies Amid a Cascade of Global Events
1 hour ago
2024 Presidential Race Intensifies Amid a Cascade of Global Events
Attempted Assassination of South Korea's Opposition Leader Stirs National Concern
15 mins ago
Attempted Assassination of South Korea's Opposition Leader Stirs National Concern
Taiwan's Election Weekend Triggers Surge in Train Ticket Sales
38 mins ago
Taiwan's Election Weekend Triggers Surge in Train Ticket Sales
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
41 mins ago
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
Latest Headlines
World News
Madonna: Ageless Allure on Celebration Tour Amid Health Challenges
19 seconds
Madonna: Ageless Allure on Celebration Tour Amid Health Challenges
NBA Looks to Transform 2024 Draft into Two-Night Event
1 min
NBA Looks to Transform 2024 Draft into Two-Night Event
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Look at the Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
6 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Look at the Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
Perth Scorchers Leverage Cricket's Popularity to Promote Bushfire Preparedness
7 mins
Perth Scorchers Leverage Cricket's Popularity to Promote Bushfire Preparedness
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Congress Member: A Grim Reflection of Political Violence
8 mins
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Congress Member: A Grim Reflection of Political Violence
Trinamool Congress Declines Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Shift in Indian Politics
8 mins
Trinamool Congress Declines Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Shift in Indian Politics
Political Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns Over ABC's Coverage of Israel-Hamas Conflict
8 mins
Political Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns Over ABC's Coverage of Israel-Hamas Conflict
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
9 mins
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app