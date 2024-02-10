Sen. Warren Applauds Biden's Move: U.S. Military Aid Linked to Human Rights Compliance, Including Israel

In a decisive move, President Biden has issued a memorandum mandating that countries receiving US military assistance must adhere to international human rights laws. This policy shift has been applauded by Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Advertisment

A New Era of Accountability

The new directive, which gives Secretary of State Antony Blinken 45 days to obtain assurances from foreign recipients of US military aid, is seen as a significant step towards ensuring compliance with international humanitarian law. Senator Warren, a long-time advocate for stringent adherence to human rights standards, commended the policy change.

“U.S. military aid cannot be a blank check for [Israeli] Prime Minister Netanyahu and his right-wing government.” said Warren. “We cannot make an exception for anyone, including our allies, when it comes to our duty to improve protections for civilians in war zones.”

Advertisment

Israel Under the Microscope

Warren specifically referred to Israel's right-leaning administration led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, stating that US military aid should not serve as an unconditional funding source. This statement reflects the growing discontent among some Senate Democrats over the handling of military aid during Israel's war in Gaza.

While the White House downplayed the significance of the new policy, arguing that it is not linked to concerns about any particular country, Warren and other progressive senators have made it clear that Israel was a significant factor in their push for human rights and humanitarian aid conditions on all US military aid.

Advertisment

Balancing Act: Security and Human Rights

The new reporting requirements and potential consequences for non-compliance are expected to strengthen the system laid out in the order. However, the policy faces challenges, including potential exemptions and the delicate balance between security interests and human rights considerations.

Despite these complexities, Warren remains optimistic about the potential impact of the new directive. As the Biden administration continues to navigate the intricate landscape of foreign policy, this shift in military aid policy underscores a commitment to accountability and adherence to international human rights laws.