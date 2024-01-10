Sen. Ron Johnson Critiques Border Negotiations

In an unflinching critique, Senator Ron Johnson likened the ongoing border negotiations to 'negotiating with the arsonist.' The senator offered his views on the fraught talks, voicing dissatisfaction with the administration's alleged desire for an open border.

Legislative Text Delayed Amid Unresolved Issues

Further complicating the situation, Senator James Lankford, the leading Republican negotiator on the border deal, revealed that the legislative text for the deal is unlikely to be ready within the week. The delay, Lankford cites, owes to the unresolved issues and complexity of the negotiations, indicating that the text might be ready by the following week.

Amid the tense negotiations, House Speaker Mike Johnson sought to allay fears over a potential government shutdown tied to border spending. This move followed a statement by Representative Chip Roy, interpreted as a threat to withhold government funding until border security and asylum reforms are agreed upon. However, Speaker Johnson clarified that Roy's comments did not suggest a government shutdown.