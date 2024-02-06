Sen. Mike Lee Criticizes Border Bill, Forecasts Cloture Vote Failure

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) has voiced his strong objections to the proposed bipartisan border and foreign aid package, referring to the legislation as a 'Dirty Dozen disasters.' In a 12-part rebuttal, Lee lambasted the bill for its perceived inefficiencies and potential to exacerbate the current situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Unmasking the 'Smoke and Mirrors'

While the border bill aims to curtail illegal crossings and expedite asylum claims, Lee believes it is merely 'smoke and mirrors'. He is sceptical of the high threshold set for emergency border shutdowns and the limited number of days this authority can be invoked, arguing these measures remain inadequate for effective border control.

Discretionary Powers: A Loophole?

Lee also took issue with the discretionary powers granted to the President and the Homeland Security Secretary to waive these measures. He questions whether these provisions, in essence, undermine the bill's primary objective to secure the border. In his view, the bill could potentially facilitate the scheduling of illicit activities by drug cartels, including human trafficking and fentanyl smuggling.

Legislative Process Under Fire

Critical of the legislative process led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Lee accused them of rushing bills without proper scrutiny. Having requested the bill's text for months, upon reviewing it, Lee remains unconvinced of its effectiveness in securing the border. With more Republican senators joining him in opposing the bill, Lee predicts its failure at the upcoming cloture vote, which requires 60 votes to proceed.