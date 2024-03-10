Sen. Katie Britt Clarifies Controversial Use of Sex Trafficking Story in GOP Rebuttal

Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt on Sunday denied allegations that she misrepresented a sex trafficking survivor's experience to criticize President Joe Biden's border policy. Since delivering the GOP rebuttal to Biden's State of the Union address, Britt has faced significant backlash for using a decades-old anecdote, initially brought to light by independent journalist Jonathan Katz, as a critique of the current administration's policies.

During her rebuttal, Britt referenced a woman "who had been sex trafficked by the cartels starting at the age of 12." Critics, including Katz, accused Britt of misleadingly presenting this story as a consequence of Biden's border policy.

The victim, Karla Jacinto Romero, was actually trafficked from 2004 to 2008 in Mexico, long before Biden's presidency. In her defense, Britt stated on "Fox News Sunday" that she had clearly mentioned the trafficking occurred during the woman's childhood, aiming to highlight the broader issue of border security rather than directly attributing the incident to Biden's administration.

SNL Parody and Public Reaction

The controversy reached a broader audience when NBC's Saturday Night Live featured a parody of Britt's speech, emphasizing the misleading use of Jacinto Romero's story. The skit highlighted discrepancies in Britt's account, such as the timing and location of the trafficking incident.

Public reaction has been mixed, with some criticizing Britt for what they see as a misrepresentation of facts to score political points, while others defend her focus on the ongoing issue of border security and human trafficking.

The backlash against Sen. Britt raises questions about the impact of this controversy on her credibility and political future. While Britt's office confirmed the accuracy of the story, they did not specify if it was directly based on Jacinto Romero's account.