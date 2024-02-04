Sen. J.D. Vance's Mic Cut Off in Heated ABC Interview

On a recent airing of ABC's 'This Week' program, a fiery exchange between host George Stephanopoulos and Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) led to an abrupt end as Vance's microphone was cut off. The root cause of the dispute was a set of controversial comments made by Vance in a 2021 radio program, which Stephanopoulos brought up during the course of the interview.

Unearthing Past Statements

In the 2021 broadcast, Vance suggested that then-President Trump should have fired every mid-level bureaucrat in the administrative state and replaced them with his own supporters. He even went as far as to propose that Trump should defy court orders, drawing a parallel to former President Andrew Jackson. This bold and controversial stance served as the spark for the heated argument on ABC's 'This Week'.

Vance Clarifies His Comments

During the ABC interview, Vance sought to clarify his previous remarks. He denied advocating for a blanket firing of all government employees, and instead insisted that he had been referring to the replacement of non-compliant mid-level bureaucrats. His perspective was that these bureaucrats, if not aligned with the President's agenda, could impede the functioning of the administration.

The Clash Over Presidential Powers

Stephanopoulos challenged Vance on his views, especially in relation to defying the Supreme Court. In response, Vance proposed a hypothetical situation involving the military, a point that was not part of his original statement. As the conversation escalated and the debate intensified, the program made the decision to cut off Vance's microphone, swiftly transitioning to another segment. This action marked a sudden end to a discussion that was rapidly heating up on live television.