Sen. Ireti Kingibe Champions Healthcare Revolution with New Hospital in Dobi, FCT

In a significant move towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Sen. Ireti Kingibe has laid the foundation for a new hospital in the Dobi community, aiming to address the acute healthcare needs of this and surrounding areas. This groundbreaking ceremony marks a milestone in the community's history, promising access to quality healthcare services within their reach.

The Dobi community, despite being one of the largest in the Gwagwalada district, has faced long-standing healthcare challenges due to the absence of a nearby quality medical facility. Residents often had to travel up to 25 kilometers for medical treatment, a journey fraught with difficulties and delays. The construction of this new hospital, as initiated by Sen. Kingibe, is a beacon of hope, aiming to drastically reduce these distances and provide immediate, quality healthcare access to the community and its neighbors.

Community and Leadership in Harmony

The ceremony was not just a formal event but a celebration of collective ambition towards a healthier community. Dr. Angulu Danlami, representing the Dobi community, expressed gratitude and optimism, viewing the hospital as a critical development for the area.

Sen. Kingibe, on her part, emphasized the role of cooperation between the leaders and the community in realizing the vision of a 'new Nigeria' with improved healthcare services. This project also aligns with the Labour Party's commitment to delivering dividends of democracy, reinforcing the need for collaborative efforts in nation-building.