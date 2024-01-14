Sen. Bernie Sanders Draws Parallels Between Gaza Crisis and WWII Destruction of Dresden

In a crucial discussion on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Senator Bernie Sanders has drawn a stunning correlation between the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the historic destruction of Dresden, Germany during World War II. Sanders portrayed the catastrophic circumstances in Gaza as far more severe than what Dresden experienced over a two-year period.

Addressing Israel’s Military Actions

Sanders criticized Israel’s military actions against Hamas, stating that while Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorist attacks, it does not have the right to wage war on an entire population. He emphasized that this includes women and children who are being disproportionately affected by the conflicts.

Highlighting U.S. Involvement

Sanders brought into light the United States’ role in supplying military weapons to Israel. He expressed his concern that these weapons are being used in a manner inconsistent with human rights and American law. To address this, Sanders plans to introduce a resolution under the Foreign Assistance Act in the Senate.

An Unprecedented Resolution

This resolution aims to ensure U.S. military assistance is used in accordance with human rights standards. Despite acknowledging that he likely lacks the 51 votes necessary for the resolution to pass, Sanders stressed the urgency of Congress to act. The need to protect the children in Palestine and respond to the humanitarian disaster is paramount, according to Sanders. This move represents the first time such a resolution will be brought to a vote on the Senate floor.