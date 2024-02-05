Selina Robinson Grapples With Backlash Over Contentious Gaza Remarks

British Columbia's Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Selina Robinson, is weathering a storm of criticism and calls for her resignation following her controversial remarks about Gaza. Her words, describing Gaza as a 'crappy piece of land with nothing on it,' have struck a discordant chord, sparking widespread condemnation.

Mounting Pressure from Demonstrators

Demonstrators, encompassing members from various indigenous nations, staged a rally outside a Surrey hotel where BC NDP Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) were in retreat. Their demands were clear – they called for Robinson's resignation. In a bid to make their voices heard, the demonstrators sought to deliver an 11,000-signature petition and educational materials on settler colonial history directly to Premier David Eby.

Unfulfilled Protestors' Expectations

The protestors, however, were met by only an unnamed staff member. Unwilling to be silenced, they entered the hotel and approached the conference room where the NDP party was meeting. Their chants were loud and clear, demanding action and accountability in the wake of Robinson's comments. Premier Eby, who had previously criticized Robinson's comments as 'wrong and unacceptable,' did not meet the protestors. He scheduled a news conference for the afternoon instead.

Robinson's Apology: Sincere or Insufficient?

Robinson took to social media to apologize, acknowledging the pain caused by her flippant comment. She stated her reference to the land's limited natural resources was disrespectful. However, her apology has been met with skepticism. Various organizations and individuals, including Palestinian groups, have deemed her apology insufficient and continued to push for her resignation. The controversy surrounding Robinson's remarks has even led to the cancellation of an NDP fundraiser in Surrey, signaling the gravity of the situation.

In the face of the ongoing backlash, Robinson has committed to making amends and undergoing anti-Islamophobia training. Yet, the calls for her resignation persist, marking a tumultuous period in her political career.