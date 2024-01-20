Sekondi Moses Pledges Youth Empowerment and Industrial Growth in Parliamentary Campaign

As the New Patriotic Party's primaries in the Sekondi constituency draw near, one hopeful candidate, Benjamin Paa Kwesi Moses, is making waves with his ambitious vision for the area's development. Known affectionately as 'Sekondi Moses,' he has committed to leading an industrial-driven agenda, with a special focus on empowering the youth and revitalizing key areas in Sekondi.

Advertisment

Empowering Future Leaders

With an understanding that the youth are the torchbearers of the future, Moses has made their upliftment a central part of his campaign. His proposed plan involves providing skill and vocational training to the younger generation, helping them establish their own businesses and thus, reducing unemployment. This initiative not only aims to equip the youth with essential tools for self-sustenance but also nurtures their potential as future leaders.

But Moses's vision for Sekondi extends beyond youth empowerment. He has articulated his intent to renovate the Sekondi Market, Essie Beach, and Gyandu Park to modern standards, aiming to breathe new life into these communal spaces. This, he believes, will not only improve the quality of life for the residents but also attract tourists and investors, further stimulating the area's economy.

A Man of the People

Moses's humble approach and dedication to the constituency's progress have endeared him to the party delegates. Having served the party in various capacities, including as a constituency driver, polling station youth organizer, member of the communications team, and deputy Western Regional youth organizer, Moses brings a wealth of experience to his campaign. He is currently engaging with party delegates, sharing his innovative ideas and seeking their support ahead of the primaries on January 27.