SEIU President Mary Kay Henry to Step Down: An End of an Era

In a significant development in the American labor movement, Mary Kay Henry, the president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), has announced that she will step down from her role in May 2024. The news signals the end of an era defined by Henry's near 14-year tenure, a period marked by significant strides in worker's rights, inclusivity, and intersectionality within unions and communities. As the first woman and the first LGBTQ person to lead SEIU, Henry's leadership has been a powerful force in advocating for justice and progress.

Advertisment

Valiant Leadership

Henry's leadership at SEIU has been transformative. Under her guidance, the union, which represents nearly 1.9 million workers in various occupations, has championed significant federal investment in home-based care and child care. Furthermore, her influence has resulted in higher wages for workers in these sectors, a development incorporated in the Build Back Better Act.

Recognition from the Political Sphere

Advertisment

U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal has issued a statement lauding Henry's visionary leadership. Jayapal, who worked with Henry on the Biden-Sanders Unity Taskforce on Healthcare, credits her for her role in advocating for progressive policy, including in the Build Back Better Act. Jayapal underscores Henry's impactful work and her influence on worker's lives through service.

Legacy of Advocacy

One of the most notable campaigns launched under Henry's leadership is the 'Fight for 15' campaign. This movement pushed for a $15 minimum wage, marking a significant shift in the broader discourse around wage equity. Additionally, under Henry's stewardship, SEIU has been actively involved in various political causes, demonstrating the union's commitment to justice beyond the confines of the workplace. As she prepares to bid adieu to her role, Henry leaves behind a legacy of advocacy and transformation that will continue to resonate within the union and the broader labor movement.