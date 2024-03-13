SEIU Invests $200M to Support Biden, Democrats in Swing States for 2024 Elections

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU), representing about 2 million workers across health-care, property service, and government sectors, has announced a $200 million campaign to bolster President Biden and the Democratic Party in key battleground states for the upcoming 2024 elections. This strategic move aims to mobilize working-class voters, with a particular focus on engaging voters of color, who have shown dwindling support in recent polls.

Advertisment

Strategic Investment for Change

SEIU's unprecedented financial commitment surpasses its $150 million expenditure in the 2020 presidential cycle, targeting to make contact with 6 million voters of color. The union's diverse membership, which includes a significant portion of Latino, Black, Asian American, and Pacific Islander workers, positions it uniquely to reach a broad spectrum of the electorate. SEIU leaders are set to aggressively showcase the stark contrasts between President Biden's and former President Donald Trump's policies and rhetoric, aiming to clarify the stakes involved for working people in the upcoming election.

Focus on Swing States and Key Issues

Advertisment

The union's efforts will be concentrated in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia, among other states, with a dual aim of not only securing a presidential victory but also achieving down-ballot wins. The SEIU plans to implement a comprehensive field program, including grassroots organizing and multilingual advertising campaigns. By connecting the dots between Biden's record on the economy, labor rights, and healthcare, SEIU hopes to counteract the erosion of support among working-class voters of color and educate them on the achievements of the Biden administration not fully recognized by the public.

Addressing the Challenges Ahead

Despite the ambitious plans, challenges remain as Biden struggles to maintain the support of working-class White voters, a demographic that heavily favored Trump in the past. The SEIU's initiative comes at a critical time, as recent polls indicate a significant shift among non-White voters without a bachelor's degree, a group that once overwhelmingly supported Biden. Through targeted outreach and education, SEIU aims to reverse this trend and ensure a strong turnout for Democrats in 2024. The union's efforts underscore the importance of engaging with voters early and often, particularly in a political landscape where the stakes for working people could not be higher.