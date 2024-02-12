Seine River School Division Custodial Staff Strike for Fair Wages and Recognition

Striking for Fairness: Seine River School Division's Custodial Staff Demand Better Wages and Treatment

A Fight for Dignity and Deserved Compensation

As the winter chill sets in Manitoba, the custodial staff of the Seine River School Division are braving more than just the cold. They're standing up for their rights, demanding fair wages, and insisting on respect. After working without a contract since July 2021, these 47 essential workers, represented by the Manitoba Government and General Employees Union, have decided to take a stand. Their battle cry? A just wage increase to keep pace with the rising cost of living and recognition for their indispensable role in maintaining a safe, clean learning environment.

The Stalemate: Negotiations Stall, Funding Increases

Despite the division's recent receipt of a 5.8% funding increase from the provincial government, the last offer provided to the custodial staff in December 2023 included a mere 9.8% wage increase over four years. Unsurprisingly, the workers rejected this offer, deeming it insufficient and unjust. The division's reluctance to raise the bar has left both parties at an impasse, prompting the need for conciliation.

Strike Action: A Necessary Response

In a bid to amplify their voices, the custodial staff has planned a strike for Monday, February 12, 2024. The division has responded by hiring a temporary employment agency to fill the void left by the striking workers, while extending an invitation to current custodial staff to continue reporting for duty. However, the workers remain steadfast in their quest for fairness, unwilling to back down until their demands are met.

In conclusion: As the Seine River School Division's custodial staff continues their fight for fair wages and recognition, their struggle serves as a reminder of the importance of valuing the essential workers who keep our institutions running smoothly. It's high time that their contributions are acknowledged and compensated accordingly.