Seh Calaz Declares Allegiance to Zanu-PF, Eyes Luxury Vehicle Reward

In a fascinating turn of events, Zimbabwean dancehall artist Seh Calaz has openly declared his allegiance to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling party Zanu-PF. This declaration was made in a letter directed at businessman Wicknel Chivhayo, with the apparent intent of being considered for one of the luxury vehicles Chivhayo has allocated to artists openly supporting Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa.

Artist's History of Support

In his letter, Seh Calaz recalls his history of performing at Zanu-PF rallies, a tradition that dates back to the era of the late President Robert Mugabe. He mentions songs like "Asvotwa Ngarutse" and "Pasi Nemhandu", which he performed in support of Zanu-PF's campaign efforts. Despite facing financial challenges, the artist maintains he remained loyal, even turning down opportunities to perform at opposition parties' events.

Acknowledgement of Past Criticisms

Seh Calaz also acknowledges his past criticisms of Zanu-PF but reiterates his current support for the party. He expresses regret for any past misunderstandings, stating that his criticisms were directed at the opposition party controlling towns and cities through councillors. The artist's about-face is especially significant given the substantial gift in question, with the luxury vehicles having a combined worth of over US$300,000.

Businessman's Response

In response to Seh Calaz's letter, Wicknel Chivhayo recognised the artist as a supporter of Zanu-PF and President Mnangagwa. The businessman's allocation of luxury vehicles to artists supporting the ruling party has sparked significant attention, creating a new dynamic in the relationship between art, politics, and patronage.

Seh Calaz concludes his letter with a rallying cry in support of the ruling party and the President. Whether this open declaration will be rewarded with one of Chivhayo's luxury vehicles remains to be seen.