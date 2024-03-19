Sedona Approves Controversial 'Safe Place to Park' for Homeless Workers Amid Soaring Housing Costs

Amid a severe housing affordability crisis, Sedona, Arizona, becomes a battleground over innovative yet controversial solutions for homeless workers. The Sedona City Council's recent decision to launch the 'Safe Place to Park' program, allowing workers living in their cars to park safely, has sparked intense community debate. This program aims to mitigate the challenges posed by skyrocketing housing costs, providing 40 parking spots equipped with essential amenities for full-time workers within city limits.

Addressing a Growing Crisis

The picturesque city of Sedona, known for its red rock landscapes and tourism appeal, faces an unprecedented housing affordability crisis, with median home prices surging by 75% since 2019. The 'Safe Place to Park' program, funded by a two-year grant from the Arizona Department of Housing, emerges as a temporary relief measure. Managed by the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition, it mandates participants to engage in case management aimed at securing permanent housing, while offering temporary restrooms, showers, and trash bins. Despite the council's acknowledgment of the program's imperfection, it is seen as an immediate response to a dire situation.

Community Tensions Rise

The decision, passed by a 6-1 vote after nearly seven hours of heated debate, has not been met with open arms by all Sedona residents. Concerns over the program's location in the Cultural Park, potential safety issues, and the impact on local aesthetics fuel opposition. Calls for a ballot referendum to reverse the decision highlight the community's division. While some council members report receiving considerable support via email, the vocal opposition at council meetings and the initiative to collect signatures for a referendum underscore the program's contentious nature.