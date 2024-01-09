en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Democratic Republic of Congo

Security Forces Surround Moise Katumbi’s Residence Amid Election Dispute in DRC

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:17 pm EST
Security Forces Surround Moise Katumbi’s Residence Amid Election Dispute in DRC

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, a politically charged incident has highlighted the tensions simmering in the aftermath of the recently disputed presidential elections. In a move that grabbed national attention, security forces surrounded the residence of the main opposition leader, Moise Katumbi, who finished as the runner-up in the contentious polls.

Security Forces Encircle Katumbi’s Residence

The incident occurred at Katumbi’s secondary home in the southern province of Upper Katanga. In a move that was swiftly condemned as an infringement on personal liberties, Katumbi’s spokesperson reported that the security forces were effectively preventing the opposition leader from leaving his home. This tactical encirclement of Katumbi’s residence by security forces represents a significant event – a manifestation of the underlying political tensions that have been stoked by the disputed election results.

Provincial Governor Intervenes

Amid the ensuing outcry, the situation was addressed by Provincial Governor Jacques Kyabula Katwe. In a bid to defuse the escalating situation, Governor Katwe labelled the actions by the security forces as a ‘faux pas.’ He clarified that the initial intention of the law enforcement presence was to protect Katumbi’s property from potential acts of vandalism. Following his intervention, Governor Katwe ordered the security forces to lift the cordon around Katumbi’s residence, a directive that was promptly executed.

Post-Election Tensions in DRC

Moise Katumbi is a prominent political figure in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and his encirclement by security forces is emblematic of the heightened tensions in the wake of the contentious elections. The election process has been widely criticized by both the opposition and independent observers, who have raised doubts about its transparency. Amid these calls for the annulment of the election results on the grounds of alleged fraud, the nation now awaits with bated breath for the Constitutional Court’s verdict on the election results.

0
Democratic Republic of Congo Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Democratic Republic of Congo

See more
54 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
In an unprecedented achievement, Saudi Arabia has emerged as the leading force in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for venture investment in 2023. According to the venture data platform MAGNiTT, the Kingdom secured a significant 52 percent share of the total venture investment in the region, a considerable leap from the 31
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Republic of Congo Faces Humanitarian Crisis Amid Widespread Flooding
13 hours ago
Republic of Congo Faces Humanitarian Crisis Amid Widespread Flooding
Mastercard and illicocash Partner to Boost Financial Inclusion in DRC
15 hours ago
Mastercard and illicocash Partner to Boost Financial Inclusion in DRC
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
55 mins ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
55 mins ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
DRC Constitutional Court Gears Up to Hear Presidential Election Challenge
8 hours ago
DRC Constitutional Court Gears Up to Hear Presidential Election Challenge
Latest Headlines
World News
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 min
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Ulster Grand Prix: A Historic Race Mired in Challenges, Won't Return in 2024
5 mins
Ulster Grand Prix: A Historic Race Mired in Challenges, Won't Return in 2024
Ekanit Panya Prioritizes Club Over Country, Sparks Controversy
12 mins
Ekanit Panya Prioritizes Club Over Country, Sparks Controversy
Uncertain Discharge Date for Defense Secretary Austin: Pentagon Assures Uninterrupted Duties
14 mins
Uncertain Discharge Date for Defense Secretary Austin: Pentagon Assures Uninterrupted Duties
Ghana's Attorney General Defends 1992 Constitution Amid Calls for Overhaul
17 mins
Ghana's Attorney General Defends 1992 Constitution Amid Calls for Overhaul
Brazil's President Lula Stands Firm: No Pardons for Capital Rioters
17 mins
Brazil's President Lula Stands Firm: No Pardons for Capital Rioters
Shared Compassion and Calls for Justice in Commons Over Post Office Scandal
18 mins
Shared Compassion and Calls for Justice in Commons Over Post Office Scandal
The Pressure Mounts for NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat During the Season
21 mins
The Pressure Mounts for NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat During the Season
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Joe Gruters Amid Serious Misconduct Allegations
24 mins
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Joe Gruters Amid Serious Misconduct Allegations
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 min
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
54 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
55 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
55 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
1 hour
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app