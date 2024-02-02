Security Forces Disrupt APC Press Conference Amidst Internal Power Struggle in Benue State

In a dramatic turn of events in Benue State, Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was thrown into a vortex of confusion as security forces unexpectedly disrupted an ongoing press conference at its secretariat. The incident, which unfolded on a tense day, was part of a deepening internal strife within the party. The core of the conflict revolved around a vote-of-no-confidence passed against the state chairman, Austin Agada, by the executive of the Owukpa Ehaje 1 ward.

Despite the APC's National Secretariat overturning Agada's suspension, the undercurrent of discord remained palpable. The chaos peaked when Peter Onoja, asserting his legitimacy as Ward Chairman, was interrupted by security personnel in the midst of his media address. In his speech, Onoja had expressed unwavering support for Agada as well as for APC's national leaders, President Bola Tinubu, and his vice president, Shettima.

Security Intervention: A Questionable Move

The abrupt intervention of the security forces threw the scene into confusion, drawing the attention of bystanders and creating a public spectacle in Makurdi, the state capital. The motives behind this intervention were called into question, particularly by Agada, who noted the presence of the ward executives at the secretariat to show solidarity.

The ongoing internal conflict within the APC in Benue State has its roots in the power struggle between Governor Hyacinth Alia, his mentor Senator George Akume, who is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and their respective followers. The bone of contention revolves around the control of the party's structure. Despite previous assertions of reconciliation, the recent incidents indicate that the disputes are far from resolved, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the party's future in the state.