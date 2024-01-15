Security Forces Deployed at MCD House Amid BJP Councillors’ Protest

Security forces were deployed at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house following a disruption instigated by BJP councillors. The incident occurred during the MCD proceedings aimed at addressing various civic issues within the city. The reasons behind the commotion have not been specified, but the deployment of security forces was necessary to maintain order and ensure the safety of all individuals present.

Unfolding Chaos in the MCD House

The session at the MCD house was disrupted when BJP councillors started protesting. Their demands were directed towards the arrest of Delhi Health Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj. The councillors were concerned about the alleged supply of ‘substandard’ drugs in the city, a matter they felt was not being adequately addressed by Bharadwaj.

The Role of Security Forces

In response to the escalating tensions, security forces were called in to restore order. Their presence was vital to ensuring the safety of everyone present, especially considering the intensity of the protest. The security forces’ role also extended to maintaining decorum, a crucial aspect of any political process.

MCD Proceedings Continued Despite Disruption

Despite the turmoil created by the BJP councillors, the MCD proceedings continued. The agenda of the meeting, which was to discuss and resolve municipal matters within the city, remained a priority. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential tensions that can arise in local government meetings and the importance of security in maintaining order and safety during political processes.