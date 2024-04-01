Secunderabad GRP Seizes ₹37.5 Lakh Unaccounted Cash Amid Lok Sabha Election MCC Enforcement

On a routine Sunday evening that turned extraordinary, the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Secunderabad stumbled upon a significant find. Amid the stringent enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, a hefty sum of ₹37.50 lakh in unaccounted cash was seized at the Secunderabad Railway Station. The incident underscores the vigilant efforts of law enforcement to uphold electoral integrity.

Swift Action Leads to Seizure

In a detailed operation conducted by the GRP in collaboration with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), officials zeroed in on a suspicious individual at the bustling Secunderabad Railway Station. The suspect, identified as 45-year-old P. Laxman Ram, was apprehended near gate number 3, carrying a bag filled with cash. Upon inspection, the bag revealed ₹37.50 lakh, for which Ram could not provide any legitimate documentation. This lack of accountability led to the immediate confiscation of the cash, which was subsequently handed over to the Income Tax Department for further investigation.

Regulations Under the MCC

This event is a stark reminder of the stringent regulations in place under the MCC during election periods. The Election Commission of India has set clear guidelines that restrict the amount of cash individuals can carry without proper documentation to Rs 50,000, aiming to curb undue influence or malpractices in the electoral process. Amounts exceeding this limit, especially over Rs 10 lakh, draw the attention of the Income Tax Department, signaling a broader crackdown on unaccounted cash flows during the sensitive election period.