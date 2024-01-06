en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Section 144 Imposed in Dera Ismail Khan for Public Safety Amidst Rising Tensions

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Section 144 Imposed in Dera Ismail Khan for Public Safety Amidst Rising Tensions

In a decisive move to uphold law and order, the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) has enforced Section 144, effective from January 6 to 14. The order includes a ban on pillion riding and the display of weapons, along with prohibitions on gatherings of more than five individuals.

Enforcement Following Security Incident

The decision to impose Section 144 follows a reported assault near the DI Khan Yarik interchange, originally believed to target the convoy of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F). However, RPO Nasir Mehmood Dasti clarified that the actual target was the Yarik interchange police checkpoint and not the convoy. The assailants were successfully repelled by the police, and no casualties have been reported.

Precautionary Measures Amid Threats

The incident came in the wake of the interior ministry’s warning to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Aimal Wali Khan of the Awami National Party, cautioning them of grave threats to their lives. In response, the implementation of Section 144 is seen as a vital precautionary measure. It aims to safeguard citizens and their properties while preventing any potential untoward incidents.

Impact on the Public

The restrictions imposed under Section 144 have significant implications for the public. The ban on pillion riding, display of arms, and assembly of more than five people at a single location is expected to deter potential disruptions to peace and security in the region. While the order is in effect, the district administration’s primary focus is the safety and well-being of its citizens.

0
Pakistan Politics Security
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
8 mins ago
Pakistan Cricket Loses a Pillar: Grant Bradburn Departs
Grant Bradburn, a former New Zealand cricketer and seasoned coach, has concluded his journey with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), leaving an indelible mark on the Pakistan cricket team. His departure comes at a critical time as the team braces itself for an impending tour of New Zealand. Not just a coach, but a crucial
Pakistan Cricket Loses a Pillar: Grant Bradburn Departs
FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited Appoints Kashan Hasan as New CEO
2 hours ago
FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited Appoints Kashan Hasan as New CEO
Gilgit-Baltistan's Environmental Crisis: A Dark Side of Tourism Surge
2 hours ago
Gilgit-Baltistan's Environmental Crisis: A Dark Side of Tourism Surge
Nawaz and Tareen Cleared to Contest Polls as Pakistan's Supreme Court Ends Lifetime Disqualification
37 mins ago
Nawaz and Tareen Cleared to Contest Polls as Pakistan's Supreme Court Ends Lifetime Disqualification
Explosion in Northwestern Pakistan: Five Policemen Killed, 27 Injured
40 mins ago
Explosion in Northwestern Pakistan: Five Policemen Killed, 27 Injured
Pakistan's Universities Take the Lead in Kashmir Advocacy through 'Kashmir Learning Centres'
1 hour ago
Pakistan's Universities Take the Lead in Kashmir Advocacy through 'Kashmir Learning Centres'
Latest Headlines
World News
Absence of VAR Technology in EFL Cup Matches at Riverside Stadium: A Level Playing Field or a Disparity in Officiating?
2 mins
Absence of VAR Technology in EFL Cup Matches at Riverside Stadium: A Level Playing Field or a Disparity in Officiating?
ANC Youth League President Criticizes Zuma at Party's 112th Birthday Celebration
3 mins
ANC Youth League President Criticizes Zuma at Party's 112th Birthday Celebration
Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Airtel Top 8 Cup Final
3 mins
Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Airtel Top 8 Cup Final
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
4 mins
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
Unity, Continuity, and Women's Role: Sisisi Tolashe's Message at ANC's 112th Birthday Celebration
4 mins
Unity, Continuity, and Women's Role: Sisisi Tolashe's Message at ANC's 112th Birthday Celebration
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
5 mins
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
Kane Cornes Slams West Coast Eagles' Training Practices, Questions Dockers' Contract Decision
6 mins
Kane Cornes Slams West Coast Eagles' Training Practices, Questions Dockers' Contract Decision
50-Car Pileup Results in 4 Fatalities; Regional Services Offer Aid
6 mins
50-Car Pileup Results in 4 Fatalities; Regional Services Offer Aid
Jurgen Klopp's Daring Leadership Spurs Liverpool's Quadruple Bid
6 mins
Jurgen Klopp's Daring Leadership Spurs Liverpool's Quadruple Bid
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app