Section 144 Imposed in Dera Ismail Khan for Public Safety Amidst Rising Tensions

In a decisive move to uphold law and order, the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) has enforced Section 144, effective from January 6 to 14. The order includes a ban on pillion riding and the display of weapons, along with prohibitions on gatherings of more than five individuals.

Enforcement Following Security Incident

The decision to impose Section 144 follows a reported assault near the DI Khan Yarik interchange, originally believed to target the convoy of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F). However, RPO Nasir Mehmood Dasti clarified that the actual target was the Yarik interchange police checkpoint and not the convoy. The assailants were successfully repelled by the police, and no casualties have been reported.

Precautionary Measures Amid Threats

The incident came in the wake of the interior ministry’s warning to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Aimal Wali Khan of the Awami National Party, cautioning them of grave threats to their lives. In response, the implementation of Section 144 is seen as a vital precautionary measure. It aims to safeguard citizens and their properties while preventing any potential untoward incidents.

Impact on the Public

The restrictions imposed under Section 144 have significant implications for the public. The ban on pillion riding, display of arms, and assembly of more than five people at a single location is expected to deter potential disruptions to peace and security in the region. While the order is in effect, the district administration’s primary focus is the safety and well-being of its citizens.