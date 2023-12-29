SEC’s Struggle with Climate-Related Agenda Amplifies as US Election Approaches

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has encountered intricate challenges in implementing its climate-related agenda, stirring unease among environmental advocates. The agency’s proposed regulations, which necessitate public companies to disclose their environmental impact and the risks climate change imposes on their operations, remain in a state of limbo. This includes the critical Scope 3 emissions reporting, encompassing emissions from a company’s supply chain and product consumption. The SEC’s ESG enforcement task force, conceived in 2021, has produced only a handful of climate cases, amplifying the growing concern among activists.

Political Crosswinds Impacting SEC’s ESG Efforts

This situation unfolds against the vibrant backdrop of the forthcoming presidential election, where a shift in administration could potentially jeopardize the SEC’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. Opposition from Republicans, laced with threats of lawsuits and critique of the SEC’s propositions as overreach, further intensifies the pressure on SEC Chair Gary Gensler. Internally, divergent perspectives among Democrats within the SEC add another layer of complexity to the predicament.

Contrasting Progress in Other Jurisdictions

As the SEC grapples with these issues, other jurisdictions such as California and the European Union have advanced with their climate disclosure rules. The SEC’s choice to exclude ESG as a priority for its examination staff in 2024 suggests a potential de-emphasis of these subjects in the agency’s agenda, forming a stark contrast with the progressive strides seen elsewhere.

Climate Change as a Systemic Financial Risk

Climate change poses significant systemic financial risks, necessitating long-term institutional investors to spring into action. Collaboration among diverse stakeholders, incorporating institutional investors, NGOs, and international organizations, plays a critical role in addressing the climate crisis. For instance, the effectiveness of investor alliances like Climate Action 100+ is manifest in its compelling power over high emitting companies to commit to carbon reduction, illustrating the need for retooling corporate law for the modern era of collaborative climate stewardship.