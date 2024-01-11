Secretive Far-Right Meeting in Germany Uncovered: Remigration Plan Echoes Dark Past

A clandestine gathering, involving notable members of Germany’s far-right scene, has recently been exposed by the non-profit media enterprise, CORRECTIV. Among the key figures allegedly involved were Gernot Mörig, a former dentist turned far-right activist, and investor Hans-Christian Limmer, notwithstanding his absence from the meeting. His involvement is inferred through his financial connections to various businesses. The principal discourse of this meeting was the notion of ‘remigration,’ championed by Martin Sellner, an Austrian far-right activist.

Remigration: Echoes of a Dark Past

Sellner’s proposition entailed exerting pressure on asylum seekers, foreigners with legal residency, and ‘non-assimilated citizens’ to depart Germany, with the potential of resettling them in a ‘model state’ in North Africa. This concept disturbingly mirrors the National Socialists’ 1940 scheme to deport Jews to Madagascar and gains significance due to its geographical closeness to the House of the Wannsee Conference, a historical landmark synonymous with the Nazis’ extermination plans.

The Meeting: A Confluence of Far-Right Figures

The meeting saw the convergence of eminent members from the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD), various activists, and individuals from diverse backgrounds. This has set off debates about prohibiting the AfD, on grounds of violating constitutional principles. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has issued warnings about the perils of such ideologies.

Global Networking: A Threat to Democratic Values

Moreover, Sellner’s affiliations with Russia and the global New Right movement are under scrutiny. This raises apprehensions about Russia’s potential sway over far-right groups in Europe, with the intent to destabilize the European Union. The global networking of these movements underlines the challenges posed to democratic institutions and values.