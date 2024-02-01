Secretary Su Tours Pittsburgh and Columbia, Champions Workforce Initiatives

Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su embarked on a tour to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Columbia, South Carolina, promoting the Biden-Harris administration's forward-thinking initiatives aimed at fostering better working conditions, higher wages, and more equitable job opportunities. Secretary Su, in tandem with Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, put a spotlight on the administration's investment in worker training, underscoring the unprecedented measures directed towards bolstering the nation's workforce.

Investing in America's Workforce

In Pittsburgh, Secretary Su and Secretary Cardona toured the Community College of Allegany County's Center for Education, Innovation, and Training. This state-of-the-art facility, significantly funded by Biden's American Rescue Plan, is pivotal in preparing students for a myriad of job opportunities, a cornerstone of the administration's Investing in America agenda. The visit to Pittsburgh also included a stop at the Job Corps Center, where discussions centered on the importance of fair job access for young people, a crucial aspect of the administration's drive for equality.

Advocacy for Improved Labor Conditions

Moving on to Columbia, Secretary Su engaged in candid conversations with workers about their tireless advocacy for improved labor conditions and wages. She reiterated the administration's unwavering commitment to amplifying training and educational opportunities for underserved communities, including military families and formerly incarcerated individuals. Her visit to Benedict College, a Historically Black College, was a testament to this commitment.

Pittsburgh: A Model for Nationwide Workforce Development

Secretary Su's journey also spotlighted the recognition of Pittsburgh as one of five national workforce hubs. Its collaborative approach in workforce development, with public and private partnerships playing significant roles, is eyed as a potential model for nationwide workforce enhancement. In South Carolina, where union membership is low, Secretary Su addressed the challenges faced by workers, emphasizing the urgent need for better health and safety protections, and the eradication of wage gaps and job segregation.