Secretary of Youth Services & Sports Visits Rajori Kadal for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

On January 15, Sarmad Hafeez, the Secretary of Youth Services & Sports, undertook a significant visit to the Rajori Kadal area in the Shahr-e-Khaas region of Srinagar district, as part of the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY). Attending a grand event, he was accompanied by well-known figures such as Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, and Dr. Owais Ahmad, the Commissioner of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, along with a host of senior officers and officials.

High Public Participation

The event was characterized by a high degree of public participation, with numerous issues related to the welfare and development of the area being discussed. The secretary was deeply involved in overseeing the activities carried out by the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Van and took time to engage with the community, gathering feedback on various government initiatives.

Focus on Government-Sponsored Schemes

The event's focus lay on a range of government-sponsored schemes, with beneficiaries sharing their inspiring success stories. The transformative impact of the yatra was highlighted by the Secretary, who encouraged the public to actively participate in these schemes. He also distributed sports kits amongst the youth and flagged off a rally emphasizing road safety.

Significant Impact of VBSY

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, led by Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, has had a remarkable impact in the Ramban district, with an impressive 90,000 participants, including 35,000 women. The journey, spanning 49 days, has pushed for saturation of beneficiary-oriented schemes in the district, reaching panchayats and emphasizing inclusivity. The Yatra has informed people about various Government schemes and has seen beneficiaries sharing stories of significant change in their lives. Cultural programs celebrated Ramban District’s diverse heritage, and the collective oath-taking ceremony unified the community.