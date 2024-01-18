Haaland Visits Poarch Band, Discusses Biden's Agenda Impact and Internet Investment

In a historic event, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) visited the Poarch Band of Creek Indians in Atmore, Alabama, marking the first time a member of the Department of Interior has set foot on the tribe's lands. Haaland is the first Native American to serve as Secretary of the Department of the Interior, and her visit reinforces the strengthening of government-to-government relations between the United States and sovereign Indian nations.

During her visit, Haaland discussed the far-reaching impact of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda on the Tribe. This initiative is particularly crucial in funding infrastructure projects that enhance services for tribal members and the adjacent community. The Secretary's focus was not solely on the present but extended to understanding the Tribe's vision for their future.

Engagement with the Tribal Council and High-Speed Internet Investment

Haaland engaged with the Tribal Council, exploring the Tribe's substantial investment into high-speed internet service for their reservation and surrounding areas. This investment is a testament to the Tribe's commitment to bridging the digital divide and offering their members the tools necessary for success in a digitally driven world.

The Secretary's visit included tours of various facilities on the reservation and participation in cultural events. She received the Tribe's book, Woven Together, as a memoir of her visit. This encounter allowed Haaland to immerse herself in the Tribe's rich cultural heritage and understand firsthand the challenges and opportunities they face.

Haaland's Advocacy and the Establishment of STAC

As a committed advocate for Tribes, Haaland's efforts, both as Secretary and previously as a Member of Congress, have been acknowledged by Stephanie A. Bryan, the Chair and CEO of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. The Secretary's visit underscores the importance of a strong government-to-government relationship between the United States and sovereign Indian nations. Additionally, Haaland established the Secretary's Tribal Advisory Committee (STAC) in 2021 to bolster communication and relations between the Department of Interior and Indian Country.

This historic visit by Secretary Haaland marks a significant stride towards strengthening ties between the Department of the Interior and tribes across the United States. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of independent Indigenous-centered journalism in shedding light on issues pertinent to Native communities.