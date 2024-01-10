en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Secrecy Shrouding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s Hospitalization Sparks Controversy

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:44 am EST
Secrecy Shrouding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s Hospitalization Sparks Controversy

A cloud of controversy surrounds US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, following his hospitalization due to complications from a urinary tract infection post-prostate cancer surgery. The issue, however, isn’t Austin’s health but the secrecy that initially shrouded his admission to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on December 22, sparking public censure and raising questions about transparency within the Pentagon.

Communication Lapse Triggers Backlash

The initial silence about Austin’s hospitalization led to a major political backlash. Significant figures, including President Joe Biden and Austin’s deputy, were uninformed about the hospitalization and the cancer diagnosis for days. This lapse in communication fuelled criticism and raised questions about the Pentagon’s communication protocols and decision-making processes.

Austin’s Health and Career Trajectory

Austin’s prostate cancer was detected early during a routine screening in December. The prognosis, according to his doctors, is excellent. Despite the ongoing recovery and the ensuing controversy, there is no indication that Austin plans to resign. Calls for his removal have emerged from some Republican quarters, but these have been met with resistance from both the Pentagon and the White House, both of which have expressed their continued support for Austin.

Impact and Future Implications

The situation has led to the White House ordering a review of current policies for delegating authority when a secretary is incapacitated. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of transparency and effective communication in public office. While Austin continues his recovery, his commitment to duty remains undeterred, a testament to his resilience as he navigates his health challenges while upholding his responsibilities as the secretary of defense.

0
Health Politics United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
44 seconds ago
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
In a significant move to bolster Samoa’s e-Health system, Australia has presented a gift of facility servers valued at $93,100 tala to the Samoan Ministry of Health. This timely collaboration is part of Australia’s Tautua Program and is aimed at enhancing the efficiency, accessibility, and overall efficacy of health services delivery across Samoa. Strengthening Digital
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
20 mins ago
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
39 mins ago
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
49 seconds ago
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
US-Based Weight Watchers Ranked as World's Best Diet for Long-Lasting Weight Loss
2 mins ago
US-Based Weight Watchers Ranked as World's Best Diet for Long-Lasting Weight Loss
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19, Study Finds
3 mins ago
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19, Study Finds
Latest Headlines
World News
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
45 seconds
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
51 seconds
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
56 seconds
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
1 min
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
2 mins
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
US-Based Weight Watchers Ranked as World's Best Diet for Long-Lasting Weight Loss
2 mins
US-Based Weight Watchers Ranked as World's Best Diet for Long-Lasting Weight Loss
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19, Study Finds
3 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19, Study Finds
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
5 mins
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
6 mins
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
38 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app