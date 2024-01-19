Louisiana House Redraws Congressional Map, Establishing Second Majority-Black District

With an 86-16 vote during a legislative session on Friday, the Louisiana House of Representatives has passed a bill to redraw the state's congressional map, paving the way for a second majority-Black district. The bill, previously approved by the Senate, now rests on Governor Jeff Landry's desk for his anticipated approval, marking a pivotal shift in the state's political landscape.

The freshly approved map reduces the number of districts Baton Rouge is divided into, from three to two. This bill, sponsored by Senator Glen Womack, transforms the 6th Congressional District into a majority-Black district, stretching from northwest Louisiana to East Baton Rouge Parish. This decision is in line with an order from U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick, who mandated the legislature to redraw the lines by January 31.

Implications for Black Communities

Redistricting holds significant implications for the representation of Black communities in Louisiana. The creation of a second majority-Black district will potentially recalibrate the political dynamics in the region. On the flip side, it also poses challenges, such as the possibility of reducing the Black voting age population in the 2nd Congressional District.

Despite the bill's passage, it has not been without controversy. The amendments to the original proposal, including splitting East Baton Rouge Parish into three congressional districts, sparked debates over transparency and public input. The proposed map's approval, necessary to comply with the Voting Rights Act, is being challenged by plaintiffs in the redistricting lawsuit. If rejected, a trial will determine if it meets the requirements of the Act. Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis and U.S. Rep Troy Carter are among the central figures in this ongoing disagreement over the redistricting plan.

As the dust settles from these changes, the state of Louisiana prepares for a new chapter in its political history. The creation of a second majority-Black district is not just a redrawn map, but a reimagining of potential power dynamics and a testament to the ceaseless efforts to ensure fair representation.