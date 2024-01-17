Sechelt's Budget Discussions Result in Capital Project Revisions and Fund Reallocations

On January 10, the District of Sechelt's budget discussions led to significant revisions in their capital project list. Accountant Erin Johnson presented these changes to the council, which reflect a careful reallocation of funds. The modifications in the capital project list have resulted in a reduction of $1.6 million, bringing the total cost down to $8,342,500 from $9,942,500. This recalibration is an effective measure to sustain the economic health of the district, amidst the challenges posed by the global pandemic.

Shifting Funds and Deferred Projects

The park playground improvement project, initially funded by the capital reserve, saw a cut in its budget. The remaining cost might potentially come from the Housing Accelerator Fund. Likewise, the Friendship Park washroom renewal project, which was previously financed by the Growing Communities Fund, will now be backed by the capital reserve. This rearrangement of funds seeks to maintain the quality of public facilities while ensuring the optimal use of monetary resources.

Meanwhile, the Kinnikinnick well project and Dusty Road non-potable fill station have been put on hold. The IT upgrades, previously dependent on the COVID BC Safe Restart Grant, will also tap into the capital reserves. Major undertakings such as the Chapman Creek flood mitigation and the Mermaid Street rehabilitation projects have been postponed to 2025 or later, unless external grant funding is secured. The Jasper Road sidewalk project is also in the same boat, awaiting similar funding.

Discussion on Fund Allocation and Progress of Projects

Council members deliberated on the new allocation of funds, emphasizing the limited use of the Growing Communities Fund. Additionally, they discussed the progress of the new drainage master plan, which is nearing completion. This plan is expected to be instrumental in addressing the district's flooding and drainage issues, enhancing the district's resilience to climate change.

Pre-approval for 2024 Projects

Despite opposition from two council members, the provisional budget received pre-approval for 2024 projects. This pre-approval will enable staff to plan and initiate projects that are ready to be launched. The Local Journalism Initiative supports Jordan Copp's reporting on civic and Indigenous affairs for the Coast Reporter.