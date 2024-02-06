SEC Chairman Unveils Plans for Capital Market Reforms and Digital Transformation

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Emilio Aquino has laid out the commission's ambitious plans for the future in presentations to Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, Secretary Frederick Go, and Finance Secretary Ralph Recto. The chairman's presentations underscored the SEC's commitment to reforms aimed at invigorating capital raising and investing in capital markets, simplifying business operations, and bolstering the nation's digital economy and e-governance initiatives under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Embracing Digital Transformation

In particular, the SEC has chalked up significant progress in the realm of digital transformation. The commission has streamlined the application process for public offerings, reduced trade settlement times, initiated short selling in the stock market, and championed crowdfunding for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). These initiatives echo the administration's drive to fortify the digital economy and promote e-governance.

Collaborating for Economic Growth

Additionally, Chairman Aquino revealed the SEC's plans to work more closely with other government agencies, including the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), to augment the country's economic growth. This collaboration is set to improve tax administration efficiency and enhance data sharing - crucial components in maintaining the economic momentum.

SEC Commissioner's Views

The article concludes with the statement that the views expressed are those of SEC Commissioner Kelvin Lester K. Lee. The Commissioner's contact information is provided for those who wish to share comments or pose questions, encouraging open dialogue and transparency in the commission's operations.