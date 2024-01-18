Seattle Grapples with Rain, Macy's Boycott, and Political Shifts

Seattle woke up to a day of relentless rain on April 7th, with temperatures hovering in the upper 30s, ruling out the possibility of snowfall. The downpour is expected to continue until the following day, making for a wet and chilly weekend. But the city's dampened spirits weren't solely due to the weather. In labor news, members of the UFCW 3000 union have taken to the picket lines at Macy's Alderwood Mall, alleging unfair labor practices by the retail giant. The union is urging the public to join their boycott until Macy's addresses their concerns.

Advertisment

The Macy's boycott has garnered significant support with more than 20,000 shoppers pledging to abstain from shopping at the retail chain in solidarity with the striking workers. In the midst of this labor dispute, the city is also grappling with political developments. A recall effort against Lynnwood City Council Member Josh Binda has fallen short of the required number of signatures, thereby preserving his position for the time being.

City Council's Vacant Seat and the Contenders

Meanwhile, the Seattle City Council is considering candidates to fill a vacant seat left by the resignation of Teresa Mosqueda. The frontrunners for the seat are business-backed Tanya Woo and labor-supported Vivian Song. However, Song's candidacy is under scrutiny due to allegations that she does not reside in the district she aims to represent.

On a national level, a Department of Justice report has heavily criticized the police response to the 2022 Uvalde, Texas school shooting, which resulted in the tragic loss of 19 children and two teachers. In addition, the Supreme Court may reconsider the landmark Chevron decision, a ruling that mandates courts to defer to federal agencies' interpretations of ambiguous laws.