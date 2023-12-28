Seattle City Removes Community Garden Amid Controversy

In a move that has sparked both controversy and disappointment, Seattle’s Parks and Recreation Department, together with city police, dismantled a community garden in Cal Anderson Park. The garden was established during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. Citing public health and safety concerns, maintenance requirements for reseeding and turf restoration, and the escalating rodent populations due to unauthorized camping, the city justified the removal.

Preservation Attempts and Public Reaction

Despite the city’s rationale, the Black Star Farmers, the group responsible for the garden’s stewardship, launched a petition gathering over 5,000 signatures to halt the removal. The garden was designed to honor Black and Indigenous individuals who had fallen victim to police violence. However, the city’s decision was upheld, leading to a surge of criticism and discontent among community members.

Victims’ Families and Community Leaders Express Concern

Interestingly, some community leaders and family members of police violence victims expressed their unawareness of the garden’s existence or purpose. They criticized the garden for not being a true representation of those it intended to memorialize. Council member-elect Joy Hollingsworth emphasized the importance of maintaining clean and safe public spaces, aligning with the city’s viewpoint.

Seeking Solutions and Future Dialogues

Despite the contentious removal, the city has proposed an ongoing dialogue for identifying an alternative garden location. The Seattle King County NAACP and victims’ families have been invited to join these discussions. While the garden’s removal marks an end to one chapter, it also opens up the possibility for a more collaborative and representative commemoration in the future.