en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Seat-Sharing Dispute Brews in ‘INDIA’ Bloc Ahead of 2024 Elections

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
Seat-Sharing Dispute Brews in ‘INDIA’ Bloc Ahead of 2024 Elections

As India gears up for the impending 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a political storm seems to be brewing within the ‘INDIA’ bloc, a coalition of political parties. The heart of the dispute lies in the contentious issue of seat-sharing, a recurrent challenge in the world of political alliances. Akhilesh Yadav, an influential figure in Indian politics, displays signs of dissent with Team Sonia, a group associated with Sonia Gandhi, a senior political stalwart. This disagreement points to a possible rift over the strategies for electoral seat allocations.

Seat-Sharing: A Recurring Political Challenge

Seat-sharing is a perennial predicament in political alliances, particularly before elections. The distribution of seats among allied parties can significantly impact their individual and collective electoral prospects. Both the Congress and AAP’s recent meetings on seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls remained inconclusive, with AAP pushing for a 4-3 seat-sharing formula in Delhi. In such a scenario, the heads of 14 major parties of the alliance are set to hold a virtual meeting to decide on appointing a convener for the coalition.

INDIA Bloc: A Coalition in Disarray?

The INDIA bloc, an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, is an amalgamation of 28 opposition parties, united under one banner to challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, the bloc seems to be facing internal issues, as evidenced by the seat-sharing disagreements and the refusal by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to join seat-sharing talks with the Congress’s national alliance committee. The Congress, on its part, appears reluctant to lead the alliance, acknowledging the discomfort of some regional parties with the idea.

Upcoming Elections: The Road Ahead

Despite these disagreements, the parties are forging ahead with their pre-election strategies. A meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders commenced on January 13 to review the seat-sharing agenda, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, and other matters related to the alliance. The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders held a positive meeting regarding seat sharing, indicating a continuous dialogue amidst the disagreements. As the country inches closer to the elections, these discussions and negotiations will shape the political landscape of India.

0
Elections India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
23 mins ago
India's Opposition Parties Facing Challenges in Forming United Front
In the unfolding political drama of India, the opposition parties are grappling with the monumental task of presenting a united front against the ruling party. A virtual meeting, involving 28 opposition parties, is slated to take place on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024. However, the absence of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee due
India's Opposition Parties Facing Challenges in Forming United Front
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
52 mins ago
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
Navigating the 'Hidden Protection Period' in 2024 Social Elections: A Guide for Employers
60 mins ago
Navigating the 'Hidden Protection Period' in 2024 Social Elections: A Guide for Employers
By-Election Set for Wellingborough Following MP Peter Bone's Suspension
33 mins ago
By-Election Set for Wellingborough Following MP Peter Bone's Suspension
Bob Casey Takes Early Lead in 2024 Pennsylvania Senate Race: Quinnipiac Survey
35 mins ago
Bob Casey Takes Early Lead in 2024 Pennsylvania Senate Race: Quinnipiac Survey
African Union To Assist South Sudan in Preparations for December 2024 Elections
38 mins ago
African Union To Assist South Sudan in Preparations for December 2024 Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A High-Stakes Three-Way Race Amid Geopolitical Tensions
23 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A High-Stakes Three-Way Race Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team
28 seconds
Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
3 mins
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
3 mins
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
3 mins
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations
4 mins
Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
6 mins
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
6 mins
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
7 mins
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
22 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
30 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app