Seasoned Public Servant Kris Conzet Appointed to Represent South Dakota's District 32

In a move that underscores the importance of experience and dedication in public service, Governor Kristi Noem has appointed Kris Conzet to represent District 32 in the South Dakota House of Representatives. The appointment, announced on February 12, 2024, comes as the state grapples with the fallout from a recent Supreme Court decision regarding contracts between legislators and state or county governments.

A Seasoned Public Servant Steps Up

Kris Conzet, a former legislator with a strong conservative stance, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. Having served in the House from 2010 to 2018, Conzet is no stranger to the intricacies of South Dakota politics. She holds degrees in English and mass communications from the University of South Dakota, further bolstering her ability to navigate the often complex world of public service.

A Vacancy Filled, Another Remains

Conzet's appointment fills the vacant seat in District 32, Rapid City, left by Representative Becky Drury. Drury moved and resigned from her seat to fill the District 34 seat, which was left vacant by Representative Jess Olson due to health reasons. Governor Noem has yet to name a replacement for the District 35 Senate seat, which was previously held by Conzet.

Navigating Murky Waters

The appointment comes on the heels of a South Dakota Supreme Court opinion that clarified the constitutional ban on legislative conflicts of interest. The court ruled that Article III Section 12 does not prohibit all contracts between legislators and the state, reversing a previous case's ruling. This decision has far-reaching implications for the state's political landscape and will undoubtedly shape the work of the legislature in the coming months.

Upon her appointment, Conzet expressed her gratitude and confidence in her ability to serve the people of District 32 effectively. Governor Noem, in turn, praised Conzet's qualifications and expressed excitement at the prospect of working with her. As Conzet settles into her new role, all eyes will be on her to see how she navigates the complexities of the current political climate and serves the best interests of her constituents.

In these times of change and uncertainty, the people of South Dakota can take solace in the fact that their representatives are dedicated, experienced, and committed to serving the public good. With Conzet at the helm in District 32, the future looks a little brighter, and the challenges a little less daunting.