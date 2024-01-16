Seasoned Entrepreneur Mark Gilkison Declares Candidacy for House District 47

Mark Gilkison, a seasoned small-business owner boasting over three decades of hands-on experience, has officially declared his candidacy for House District 47. The decision comes as a direct response to the economic tribulations endured by his fellow constituents, coupled with a fervent desire to carve a brighter, more prosperous future for the emerging generation.

Advertisment

A Lifetime of Entrepreneurship

Born in the vibrant city of Louisville, Kentucky, Gilkison's journey led him to the charming locale of Henry County, where he laid down his roots by purchasing a farm. This marked the genesis of his entrepreneurial odyssey, which would later see him establish a successful business presence in the region.

Building a Business Empire

Advertisment

In 2001, Gilkison founded Gilkison Construction Inc., a firm that would solidify his standing in the business community. Not one to rest on his laurels, he expanded his commercial footprint by setting up Gilkison Real Estate LLC in 2003. His business acumen, paired with an insatiable appetite for growth, drove him to acquire a self-storage facility in Trimble County, further diversifying his business portfolio in 2016.

Driven by Community and Change

Married to Johnna and a proud father to two adult sons, Gilkison's commitment extends beyond his family and business interests. His candidature reflects a deep-seated dedication to his community and an unwavering belief in the power of proactive change. By stepping into the political arena, he aims to leverage his business prowess to tackle economic challenges and redefine the future for the children in his district.