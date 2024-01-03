en English
Politics

Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners

Reaffirming his leadership, Sean Kertes, a Republican from Greensburg, has been unanimously re-elected as the chairman of the Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners. This election, held on Tuesday, marks the commencement of his second term in the chair since he first undertook the role in 2020.

Kertes’s Role and Remuneration

As chairman, Kertes shoulders the responsibility of running the board’s public meetings. For this task, he receives an additional annual salary of around $3,500, supplementing the base salary of $95,418 that all commissioners are entitled to.

Tradition and Kertes’s Victory

The tradition of Westmoreland County Board stipulates that the chair position is typically offered to the commissioner who secured the most votes in the previous year’s election. Living up to this tradition, Kertes emerged as the top vote-getter in the 2023 election, leading the race with about 7,000 votes more than the second-place finisher, Republican Doug Chew.

Composition of the Board

Alongside Kertes, the board comprises Republican Doug Chew, who finished second in the vote tally, and Democrat Ted Kopas, who secured the position of the third commissioner in the last fall’s election. The unanimous decision to re-elect Kertes as chairman reinforces his leadership and the trust that both his party members and political opponents place in him.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

