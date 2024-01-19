Sean Duffy Highlights Potential Tax Evasion in Hunter Biden's Case

Former Wisconsin representative and Fox Business host, Sean Duffy, has shed light on the potentially troubling aspects of the Hunter Biden case during his appearance on The Faulkner Focus. Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has agreed to a closed-door deposition with Congress scheduled for February 28, following his initial refusal to comply with their request. This development is noteworthy considering the testimony given by Hunter's friend and financial supporter, Kevin Morris, to Congress.

Advertisment

Testimony from Kevin Morris Raises Questions

Kevin Morris, a wealthy Hollywood producer, testified that he loaned at least $5 million to Hunter Biden, with the possibility of loan forgiveness after the presidential election. This revelation was confirmed by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer. This transaction, labeled as a loan, could potentially be an untaxed gift, according to Sean Duffy.

Implication of Tax Evasion

Advertisment

As Duffy pointed out, if these transactions are actually untaxed gifts, this could implicate Hunter Biden in tax evasion. He emphasized that Hunter, who does not have a steady job or income, seems to be involved in a scheme to evade taxes on large amounts of money.

Potential 'Pay-for-Access'

In addition to the questionable financial transactions, Duffy also highlighted Kevin Morris's frequent visits to the White House. The so-called 'sugar brother' of Hunter has visited the presidential residence three times and has purchased Hunter's artwork for $875,000. These actions raise questions about the true nature of their financial relationship and the potential implications of 'pay-for-access' within the Biden circle.

The ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden's financial dealings and his upcoming deposition in front of House GOP lawmakers is part of a larger impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden's alleged corruption and influence-peddling schemes. The nature of these transactions and the potential access to the White House in exchange for financial benefits are now under scrutiny.