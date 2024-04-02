SDPI Backs UDF in Kerala Polls, Sparks BJP Outrage Over Alleged Congress Compromise

Amidst the swirling winds of political alliances in Kerala, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), linked to the controversial and banned Popular Front of India (PFI), has thrown its support behind the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), stirring a potent brew of contention. The BJP, in sharp criticism, accuses Congress of jeopardizing national security for electoral gains, highlighting a complex mesh of political strategies, ideologies, and the quest for power in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 26, 2024.

Electoral Alignments and Accusations

SDPI's strategic retreat from fielding candidates, instead choosing to support the UDF across all 20 constituencies, marks a significant political maneuver. Moovattupuzha Ashraf Moulavi, the SDPI state president, voiced opposition to BJP's policies, including the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed Uniform Civil Code, as motivations behind their support for the Congress. In contrast, BJP state chief K Surendran lambasted this alliance, questioning Congress's stance on national security and integrity in light of SDPI's previous ban due to alleged extremist links.

Congress's Stance and Political Ramifications

While the Congress has not outright rejected SDPI's support, VD Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in Kerala, clarified the absence of any formal discussions or agreement with SDPI. This nuanced acceptance underscores the delicate balance political parties navigate between ideological purity and electoral pragmatism. The episode opens a Pandora's box of questions regarding the implications of such alliances on India's secular fabric, the political landscape, and the broader societal repercussions.