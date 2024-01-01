en English
Economy

SDP Commends President Bola Tinubu’s Plan for National Living Wage in 2024

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
In a recent development, Nigeria’s Social Democratic Party (SDP) has commended President Bola Tinubu for his pledge to implement a new national living wage in 2024. This laudation was led by the SDP’s South-West Zonal Secretary, Mr. Femi Olaniyi.

President Tinubu’s Commitment

President Tinubu, in his New Year address, outlined that the forthcoming living wage policy aims to enhance the standard of living for diligent workers. He presented this decision as both an economically sound and morally correct course of action, given the prevailing economic challenges.

SDP’s Take on the Initiative

Olaniyi, while applauding the initiative, stressed that the government must also attend to inflation reduction and economic stabilization to ensure more inclusive benefits across all economic classes. He also spotlighted the administration’s people-centric policies, which have consistently prioritized the wellbeing of the underprivileged and vulnerable.

Next Steps and Expectations

In terms of the discussions surrounding the living wage, the SDP official encouraged both the Federal Government and labor unions to maintain an open mind. President Tinubu’s administration, known for its focus on economic recovery plans, is set to expedite service delivery in various sectors in 2024. This includes efforts to ensure stable electricity, augment food supply, and elevate petroleum product production.

Road Ahead

On a related note, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has reassured Nigerians of the government’s renewed efforts to address poverty and humanitarian crises in 2024. The administration aims to extricate 50 million Nigerians from poverty within the next 42 months, building upon the positive outcomes of the federal government’s previous social intervention schemes.

Economy Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

