SDA Reviews Public Input on Master Plan-2035: A Step towards Participatory Governance

In a significant move towards participatory governance, the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) conducted a comprehensive review of objections and suggestions from the public regarding the city's Master Plan-2035. The Vice Chairman of the SDA presided over the meeting, underscoring the organization's dedication to transparent and inclusive urban planning.

Emphasizing Public Participation

The meeting highlighted the importance of integrating diverse perspectives into the development process. It was made clear that the Master Plan-2035 should not only address the current needs and aspirations of Srinagar's residents but also adapt to their future expectations and growth projections. In doing so, the SDA expressed gratitude to the public for their active participation and valuable feedback.

Thorough Review of Public Input

The process of reviewing the public's objections and suggestions was meticulous, reflecting the SDA's commitment to creating a Master Plan that embodies the collective vision for the future of Srinagar. The detailed examination of suggestions received from the public is indicative of the SDA's resolve to uphold the highest standards of urban planning and development.

Ensuring Ground Reality Aligns with Plan

The Vice Chairman directed for stakeholder consultations and field visits to ascertain the ground reality and to ensure the feasibility of public representations in conjunction with the Master Plan-2035. This effort is part of the broader initiative to ensure that the plan not only meets the needs of the city's residents but also aligns with their projected growth.