Scottish Parliament Investigates Overdue, Over-budget Ferry Construction Project

The ongoing saga of Scotland's ferry construction project, led by nationalized shipyard firm Ferguson Marine, has raised concerns among members of the Scottish Parliament's Public Audit Committee. The project, which is both behind schedule and over budget, has been swathed in controversy and secrecy, leading to questions about transparency and accountability.

Non-Disclosure Agreements and Government Commitments

The Herald has reported that the Scottish Government has entered into ten non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with private companies involved in the project. These NDAs have raised eyebrows, as they could potentially mask further delays and cost escalations. Neil Gray, the wellbeing economy secretary, has been grilled about the measures in place to prevent further issues.

In March 2022, Audit Scotland indicated that the government is committed to covering the escalating costs of the project, no matter the final price. A classified report has further suggested that costs are set to rise even more, but the government has chosen to proceed with the project nonetheless.

Design and Project Viability

Design issues with green fuel LNG have compounded the project's problems, causing additional delays and increasing costs. A due diligence review even suggested that it might be cheaper to cancel the current construction and place a new order elsewhere. However, Gray authorized the continuation of the project in May, citing the yard's future and job security as the primary reasons.

Exemptions and the Need for Transparency

The Scottish Government has exerted exemptions under the Freedom of Information Act to withhold cost information, arguing that revealing it could harm commercial interests and disrupt the effective conduct of public affairs. This move has spurred the Public Audit Committee and the net zero, energy and transport committee to call for more transparency and better oversight. They argue that protecting taxpayer investments and addressing governance issues should be the primary concern.