Scottish Minister Resigns Over iPad Expenses Amid Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, Scottish politician Michael Matheson has stepped down from his ministerial role amidst an ongoing investigation into his £11,000 iPad usage bill. The controversy, which has persisted for nearly three months, took a dramatic twist as Matheson resigned before the findings of the investigation by the Scottish Parliament's Corporate Body (SPCB) were revealed.

The Timing of the Resignation

The timing of Matheson's resignation is considered unusual for several reasons. Firstly, it was made public just an hour before the first minister, Humza Yousaf, was scheduled for the challenging First Minister's Questions (FMQs) session. Matheson's decision to resign also came as Deputy First Minister Shona Robison was forced to quickly replace him to deliver a statement on minimum alcohol unit pricing.

Moreover, his resignation drew attention away from a significant Labour policy announcement on green industry investments. While the full reasons behind Matheson's decision to resign at that particular moment are unknown, it is speculated that the impending publication of the SPCB's report might have influenced his timing.

The IPad Expenses Controversy

Matheson, who served as the health secretary of Scotland, had initially claimed the £11,000 iPad bill on parliamentary expenses, stating that the device had only been used for parliamentary work. However, the charges came to light publicly, and Matheson paid the money back in full. The investigation by the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body into his expenses claim to cover the iPad charges is expected to be published in the coming weeks.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has urged Matheson not to accept a severance payment of almost £13,000, stating that the public would be appalled if he were to accept the money. Ross has also called into question Mr. Matheson’s future as an MSP depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Matheson's Resignation Letter

Mr. Matheson’s resignation letter to the First Minister has been condemned for not making a single word of apology. His resignation comes ahead of the outcome of the investigation, and First Minister Humza Yousaf accepted Matheson's resignation "with sadness," acknowledging his significant service to the country.

The resignation is seen to be in the best interest of Matheson and the government to avoid distraction from parliamentary processes and the government's agenda. Neil Gray has been appointed as the new health secretary.

As the dust settles on Michael Matheson's resignation, questions remain about the reasons behind his decision to step down at this particular moment. The publication of the SPCB's report will likely shed more light on the matter, and Matheson's future as an MSP hangs in the balance. Regardless of the outcome, this controversy serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in public office.