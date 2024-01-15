en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:37 am EST
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales

Scottish Labour has entered the ring with a call for a public health levy on alcohol sales, a move aimed at funding alcohol and drug treatment services. The Labour party’s proposition comes in the wake of what they describe as a £46 million real-terms cut inflicted upon vital alcohol and drug treatment services by the Scottish National Party (SNP) over a five-year period.

Reviving a Discarded Policy

Labour’s key contention is the SNP’s decision to abolish the public health supplement for large retailers who sell alcohol in 2015. This policy, according to Labour, had generated a substantial £95.9 million in revenue. The party is demanding answers as to why such a fruitful policy was cast aside, especially in light of the shocking data illustrating the severity of Scotland’s alcohol-related health crisis.

Over the last decade, alcohol-specific causes have claimed the lives of 11,209 individuals in Scotland. Within this tragic figure, the year 2022 stands out with a staggering 1,276 deaths, the highest annual count since 2008. While the current minimum unit price of 50p has been associated with a 13% drop in alcohol-related deaths, a review is currently underway to determine whether this policy will continue.

A New Levy to Combat an Old Crisis

Scottish Labour’s proposed solution is the introduction of a public health levy on alcohol sales, a measure they believe could funnel crucial funds towards life-saving treatment. With the SNP’s minimum price for alcohol in place, retailers are raking in an additional £40 million in revenue from alcohol sales, alleges Labour. The party is pushing for the reintroduction of the Public Health Supplement to tackle the health and social challenges stemming from alcohol and tobacco use and to generate funds for preventive spending measures.

Initially aimed at larger stores selling alcohol and tobacco, the supplement had previously raised £95 million before it was discontinued. Labour’s vision for the funds raised from the proposed levy is for them to be channeled towards alcohol and drug partnerships around Scotland, aiding frontline services.

Resistance from Retailers

Yet, the proposed levy is not without its detractors. Retailers, represented by David Lonsdale from the Scottish Retail Consortium, are expected to fiercely resist the levy. Their argument is simple: any cost incurred from this levy will, in the end, be shouldered by consumers. As the conversation continues, the balance between public health and economic considerations remains a challenging tightrope to walk.

0
Health Politics
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
The annual Young Person Employability Partnership: Sharing Skills for Life event, a collaborative endeavour by Boehringer Ingelheim, Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), CoDevelop Consulting, and Health Innovation Manchester, made its return with the aim of furnishing young people with a clear perspective of life after college. The event, which was graced by the presence of
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
Basilea Acquires Novel Antibiotic Class from Spexis to Combat Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria
11 mins ago
Basilea Acquires Novel Antibiotic Class from Spexis to Combat Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria
Spexis AG Announces Sale of Preclinical Antibiotics Program to Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd
12 mins ago
Spexis AG Announces Sale of Preclinical Antibiotics Program to Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd
The Intricate Connection Between Obesity and Mental Health: A Functional Nutritionist's Perspective
2 mins ago
The Intricate Connection Between Obesity and Mental Health: A Functional Nutritionist's Perspective
Rumors of a Disney-Themed Maternity Ward Spark Widespread Interest
8 mins ago
Rumors of a Disney-Themed Maternity Ward Spark Widespread Interest
Spexis AG Sells Antibiotics Program to Basilea Pharmaceutica in a Landmark Deal
11 mins ago
Spexis AG Sells Antibiotics Program to Basilea Pharmaceutica in a Landmark Deal
Latest Headlines
World News
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
19 seconds
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
49 seconds
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
55 seconds
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
1 min
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
1 min
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
2 mins
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
2 mins
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
2 mins
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
Armenia Engages with US and EU in Security Discussions
2 mins
Armenia Engages with US and EU in Security Discussions
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
54 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app