Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales

Scottish Labour has entered the ring with a call for a public health levy on alcohol sales, a move aimed at funding alcohol and drug treatment services. The Labour party’s proposition comes in the wake of what they describe as a £46 million real-terms cut inflicted upon vital alcohol and drug treatment services by the Scottish National Party (SNP) over a five-year period.

Reviving a Discarded Policy

Labour’s key contention is the SNP’s decision to abolish the public health supplement for large retailers who sell alcohol in 2015. This policy, according to Labour, had generated a substantial £95.9 million in revenue. The party is demanding answers as to why such a fruitful policy was cast aside, especially in light of the shocking data illustrating the severity of Scotland’s alcohol-related health crisis.

Over the last decade, alcohol-specific causes have claimed the lives of 11,209 individuals in Scotland. Within this tragic figure, the year 2022 stands out with a staggering 1,276 deaths, the highest annual count since 2008. While the current minimum unit price of 50p has been associated with a 13% drop in alcohol-related deaths, a review is currently underway to determine whether this policy will continue.

A New Levy to Combat an Old Crisis

Scottish Labour’s proposed solution is the introduction of a public health levy on alcohol sales, a measure they believe could funnel crucial funds towards life-saving treatment. With the SNP’s minimum price for alcohol in place, retailers are raking in an additional £40 million in revenue from alcohol sales, alleges Labour. The party is pushing for the reintroduction of the Public Health Supplement to tackle the health and social challenges stemming from alcohol and tobacco use and to generate funds for preventive spending measures.

Initially aimed at larger stores selling alcohol and tobacco, the supplement had previously raised £95 million before it was discontinued. Labour’s vision for the funds raised from the proposed levy is for them to be channeled towards alcohol and drug partnerships around Scotland, aiding frontline services.

Resistance from Retailers

Yet, the proposed levy is not without its detractors. Retailers, represented by David Lonsdale from the Scottish Retail Consortium, are expected to fiercely resist the levy. Their argument is simple: any cost incurred from this levy will, in the end, be shouldered by consumers. As the conversation continues, the balance between public health and economic considerations remains a challenging tightrope to walk.