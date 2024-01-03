Scottish Independence: Common Weal’s New ‘Direction’

The Scottish policy group Common Weal has released a new book, ‘Direction’, contributing fresh perspectives to the ongoing Scottish independence debate. The group argues that Scotland’s progress is hampered by a flawed fiscal arrangement with the UK and has proposed a five-point strategy for the Yes movement to ensure future success.

Lessons from 2014 Referendum

Common Weal encourages the independence movement to learn from the 2014 referendum loss. They urge a thorough review of strategies and weaknesses, arguing that this introspection will lay the groundwork for a stronger push towards Scottish independence.

Tempering Expectations

Secondly, they underline the need to accept that Scottish independence is not an immediate prospect. This acknowledgment comes in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling which stated the Scottish Parliament’s inability to independently hold an independence referendum. However, Common Weal sees this reality as an opportunity to craft a new strategy without the urgency and pressure of an imminent goal.

Tying to Broader Social Struggles

Next, the group advocates connecting the independence movement with larger societal struggles. By addressing issues such as the cost of living crisis and environmental concerns, the movement can remain relevant and offer practical solutions that extend beyond Westminster’s policies.

Setting a Clear Direction

Fourthly, ‘Direction’ provides a roadmap for independence. It suggests creating institutions and practices using the existing powers of Holyrood, and promoting peer-to-peer campaigning, a tactic that proved effective during the 2014 campaign.

Engaging in the Political Process

Lastly, Common Weal insists that the movement must engage in the political process (‘play the game’) to build widespread support. They propose a national petition as a strategic step towards independence. The group concludes with a call for honesty and a focus on the needs of the Scottish people, with the aim of making significant strides towards independence in 2024.

