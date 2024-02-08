Scottish Greens Condemn Labour's Betrayal of Environmental Pledges Amid Record £4.7 Billion Climate Investment

In a scathing rebuke during the Stage One Budget Debate at Holyrood, Ross Greer, Member of the Scottish Parliament for the Scottish Greens, lambasted the Labour Party for reneging on their environmental pledges. This accusation came at a time when the Scottish Government is investing a record £4.7 billion in climate and nature measures for the upcoming year.

Record Investment in Climate Action

As global temperatures breach the critical 1.5 degrees Celsius safe threshold for the first time, Scotland stands firm in its commitment to combat climate change. The Scottish Greens' dedication to this cause is evident in their push for climate action and their criticism of Labour's decision to abandon its pre-election promise of investing £28 billion annually across the UK into climate and nature measures.

Ross Greer, MSP, minced no words as he held the Labour Party accountable for their environmental backtracking. "The Scottish Greens are focused on creating green jobs, energy-efficient housing, and restoration of natural habitats while alleviating poverty," Greer said, emphasizing that these initiatives are funded by tax increases on the wealthy and new levies.

Labour's Betrayal of Environmental Promises

Greer accused Labour of aligning with Tory climate denialism and prioritizing bankers' bonuses over poverty reduction. "Their actions betray the youth and future generations," he added, underscoring the importance of immediate action to address the climate crisis.

The Scottish Greens' co-leader, Lorna Slater, joined Greer in condemning Labour's about-face. "This is a catastrophic mistake, not just for the environment, but for our economy too," Slater said, calling for more action from Westminster to support climate and nature targets at record levels.

Tackling the Cost of Living Crisis

The Scottish Greens' commitment to addressing the cost of living crisis is evident in their focus on lifting children out of poverty. Greer proudly pointed to the progress made, with 90,000 children lifted out of poverty in Scotland through increased Scottish Child Payments and initiatives like free school meals.

By creating tens of thousands of green jobs, delivering warmer greener homes, and working on peatland restoration and tree planting, the Scottish Greens are demonstrating their dedication to both the planet and its people.

As the world grapples with the consequences of inaction on climate change, Scotland's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship serves as a beacon of hope. In the face of Labour's betrayal, the Scottish Greens continue to push for climate action, ensuring that the needs of both the planet and its people remain a top priority.

In this critical moment, the Scottish Greens' message is clear: the time for decisive action is now, and they will not be deterred in their fight for a greener, more equitable future.