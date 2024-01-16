Scottish Government Seeks Non-Executive Directors for Highlands and Islands Enterprise

The Scottish Government has announced its search for two non-executive directors to join the board of the Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE). HIE is a crucial agency dedicated to promoting economic and community development in the Highlands and Islands region of Scotland. The appointees will serve three-year terms commencing in April.

Advertisment

Who is the Highlands and Islands Enterprise?

HIE boasts 300 staff members and is unwavering in its commitment to nurturing a greener, fairer, and more resilient region. The agency's five-year strategy concentrates on transforming the area into a net zero region with a dynamic wellbeing economy. This strategy aligns seamlessly with Scotland's National Strategy for Economic Transformation and the New Deal for Business.

The Role of the Board

The HIE board, comprised of 12 members, plays a crucial role in setting strategic direction, making critical decisions, and ensuring effective governance. The agency is particularly interested in candidates who possess expertise in natural capital, energy, and property. It is essential for board members to have a solid connection to the region and a profound understanding of the local economic and community challenges.

The Scottish Government encourages a diverse pool of applicants, especially welcoming women, individuals with disabilities, LGBT+ individuals, ethnic minorities, and people under 50. Board members are required to dedicate two days per month to their roles. This commitment is currently under review.