en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Scottish Government Considers Pardon Scheme Amid Post Office Horizon Scandal

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
Scottish Government Considers Pardon Scheme Amid Post Office Horizon Scandal

A new chapter is unfolding in the infamous Post Office Horizon scandal as the Scottish Government contemplates a pardon scheme for wrongly convicted postmasters. The faulty Horizon accounting software, developed by Fujitsu, falsely indicated missing funds from Post Office branches, leading to the unjust conviction of more than 700 managers throughout the UK.

Renewed Attention and Overturned Convictions

The scandal, originally dating back to 1999, has attracted renewed attention following an ITV drama based on the issue. The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) has reviewed several cases, with two convictions already overturned. In the pursuit of justice, Scotland’s Justice Secretary Angela Constance stated that the government is evaluating additional measures, including the introduction of this pardon scheme.

Collaboration towards Justice

Constance is reportedly open to discovering the best way forward and is cognizant of a UK-wide compensation scheme, which mandates a conviction be overturned before compensation is awarded. To address this complex issue, she has reached out to UK Justice Secretary Alex Chalk for collaboration.

Political Tensions and the Path Forward

Tensions surfaced when Scottish Tory MSP Russell Findlay criticized the lack of meetings addressing the scandal during First Minister Humza Yousaf’s justice secretary tenure. Constance responded by emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to secure justice for those affected in Scotland and accused Findlay of attempting to politicize the issue.

This development signifies a potential turning point in the long-standing Horizon Scandal. Its resolution could signal a major victory for the wrongly convicted postmasters who have been embroiled in this controversy for over two decades.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
52 seconds ago
Massachusetts Struggles to Pass Revenge Porn Legislation Amidst Nationwide Crackdown
Massachusetts, one of the last two states in the U.S. standing without definitive legislation against ‘revenge porn’, finds itself under a spotlight. Despite multiple attempts to enact a law banning the distribution of non-consensual intimate images or videos, commonly known as revenge porn, the state legislature has yet to find a resolution. Struggle for Consensus
Massachusetts Struggles to Pass Revenge Porn Legislation Amidst Nationwide Crackdown
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Inaugurated for Second Term, Continues GOP's 20-Year Hold
9 mins ago
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Inaugurated for Second Term, Continues GOP's 20-Year Hold
U.S. Representative Greg Pence Announces Retirement from Congress
10 mins ago
U.S. Representative Greg Pence Announces Retirement from Congress
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
2 mins ago
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
4 mins ago
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
Public Consultation on HRM Northwest Arm Infilling Restriction and Nova Scotia's Plan to Train Emergency Responders
6 mins ago
Public Consultation on HRM Northwest Arm Infilling Restriction and Nova Scotia's Plan to Train Emergency Responders
Latest Headlines
World News
Illinois Basketball Player Seeks Legal Intervention for Reinstatement After Rape Allegations
16 seconds
Illinois Basketball Player Seeks Legal Intervention for Reinstatement After Rape Allegations
Patrick Mahomes Shifts from BioSteel to PRIME Following Bankruptcy
25 seconds
Patrick Mahomes Shifts from BioSteel to PRIME Following Bankruptcy
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
2 mins
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
3 mins
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
4 mins
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
4 mins
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
4 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
4 mins
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
4 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
50 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app