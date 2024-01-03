Scotland’s NHS Experiences Surge in Use of Bank and Agency Staff

Scotland’s National Health Service (NHS) has witnessed a substantial increase in the use of bank and agency staff for shifts, with the numbers doubling since the fiscal year 2018-19. In the said year, 104,794 agency and 841,629 bank shifts were advertised, a figure that rose to 464,495 agency and 1,520,227 bank shifts in the most recent year, totaling 1,984,722. Interestingly, despite the surge in advertised shifts, the fill rate has seen a decline from 71.9% to 54% over the last five years.

Political and Health Officials Respond

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr. Sandesh Gulhane described the growing reliance on external staff as “deeply alarming”. He attributed this trend to poor workforce planning and mismanagement on the part of the SNP. Health Secretary Michael Matheson responded by emphasizing that agency staffing costs constitute a small fraction of the NHS Scotland staffing pay bill. He revealed that new controls have been implemented to decrease dependency on agency staff. He also made mention of the recruitment of international nurses and midwives, as well as a 6.5% pay raise for the 2023-24 financial year.

Doctor Recruitment and Retention Crisis

Dr. Iain Kennedy, Chair BMA Scotland, highlighted the ongoing crisis surrounding doctor recruitment and retention in Scotland. He called for a comprehensive, long-term workforce plan and proper valuation of doctors at all career stages as essential measures to improve health outcomes. The latest NHS Scotland data indicates that 42% of GP surgeries across Scotland had vacancies, with certain areas like the Western Isles, Shetland, Orkney, Tayside, and Grampian reporting even higher vacancy rates.

Urgent NHS Reforms Needed

Former Scottish Government finance secretary Kate Forbes has urged for immediate NHS reforms to rectify the failing health service. She proposed a ‘national conversation’ on the issue as A&E waiting times, cancer treatment times, and delayed discharges hit new lows. Forbes outlined four parameters for this conversation, including a focus on patients, no additional bureaucracy, and simpler changes irrespective of structural reform. The crisis in rural practices, particularly in Scotland’s Highlands, islands, and rural counties, further underscores the need for urgent action.