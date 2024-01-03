en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Scotland’s NHS Experiences Surge in Use of Bank and Agency Staff

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Scotland’s NHS Experiences Surge in Use of Bank and Agency Staff

Scotland’s National Health Service (NHS) has witnessed a substantial increase in the use of bank and agency staff for shifts, with the numbers doubling since the fiscal year 2018-19. In the said year, 104,794 agency and 841,629 bank shifts were advertised, a figure that rose to 464,495 agency and 1,520,227 bank shifts in the most recent year, totaling 1,984,722. Interestingly, despite the surge in advertised shifts, the fill rate has seen a decline from 71.9% to 54% over the last five years.

Political and Health Officials Respond

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr. Sandesh Gulhane described the growing reliance on external staff as “deeply alarming”. He attributed this trend to poor workforce planning and mismanagement on the part of the SNP. Health Secretary Michael Matheson responded by emphasizing that agency staffing costs constitute a small fraction of the NHS Scotland staffing pay bill. He revealed that new controls have been implemented to decrease dependency on agency staff. He also made mention of the recruitment of international nurses and midwives, as well as a 6.5% pay raise for the 2023-24 financial year.

Doctor Recruitment and Retention Crisis

Dr. Iain Kennedy, Chair BMA Scotland, highlighted the ongoing crisis surrounding doctor recruitment and retention in Scotland. He called for a comprehensive, long-term workforce plan and proper valuation of doctors at all career stages as essential measures to improve health outcomes. The latest NHS Scotland data indicates that 42% of GP surgeries across Scotland had vacancies, with certain areas like the Western Isles, Shetland, Orkney, Tayside, and Grampian reporting even higher vacancy rates.

Urgent NHS Reforms Needed

Former Scottish Government finance secretary Kate Forbes has urged for immediate NHS reforms to rectify the failing health service. She proposed a ‘national conversation’ on the issue as A&E waiting times, cancer treatment times, and delayed discharges hit new lows. Forbes outlined four parameters for this conversation, including a focus on patients, no additional bureaucracy, and simpler changes irrespective of structural reform. The crisis in rural practices, particularly in Scotland’s Highlands, islands, and rural counties, further underscores the need for urgent action.

0
Health Politics
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus

By Salman Khan

Kava Takes Center Stage in the Rising Non-Alcoholic Beverage Trend

By BNN Correspondents

Shannen Doherty Expresses Hope Amidst Stage-Four Breast Cancer Battle

By Hadeel Hashem

Grandmother Spends Christmas Away from Home Due to Persistent Damp Issues

By BNN Correspondents

Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System ...
@Health · 6 mins
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System ...
heart comment 0
A Sister’s Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado

By Salman Khan

A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health

By BNN Correspondents

International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
Latest Headlines
World News
Cricket Showdown: Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza's Resilience Against Australia's Bowling Attack
39 seconds
Cricket Showdown: Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza's Resilience Against Australia's Bowling Attack
Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala
2 mins
Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
2 mins
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
2 mins
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
2 mins
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
2 mins
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
2 mins
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
2 mins
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app