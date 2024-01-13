en English
India

Scores of Private Jets to Descend on Ayodhya for Ram Temple Inauguration

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:37 pm EST
The ancient city of Ayodhya, a significant cultural epicentre in India, is poised for a grand celebration as it prepares for the inauguration of the long-awaited Ram temple. The temple’s consecration, scheduled for January 22, will see India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, perform an 11-day ritual leading up to the main event. This project, surrounded by controversy, has been a hotbed of discussions on various socio-political levels.

High-Profile Attendance and Vedic Rituals

The inauguration is expected to draw a large number of high-profile attendees, underlining its importance in the Indian cultural and religious landscape. As many as 100 private jets are anticipated to touch down at Ayodhya’s new airport, bringing a host of business tycoons and political leaders. These details were provided by Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, where Ayodhya resides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin a series of Vedic rituals, starting on January 16, a week ahead of the main ceremony. These rituals, reflecting India’s deep-rooted religious traditions and practices, are an integral part of the event. The Prime Minister, known for his spiritual inclination, has also urged the public to celebrate the temple’s consecration at their homes, likening the occasion to the festival of Diwali.

Significance of the Ram Temple

The Ram temple, situated on the banks of the Sarayu river, is not just a place of worship but a symbol of national interest, political sentiment, and cultural heritage. Its inauguration marks the culmination of years of anticipation and controversy. The temple’s illustration and the inauguration date have been prominently featured on the official social media accounts of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), further emphasizing its political significance.

Infrastructure Development in Ayodhya

The city of Ayodhya, famed for its historical and religious importance, is witnessing an amalgamation of tradition and modern development. Local authorities are making concerted efforts to ensure an enriching experience for all attendees, from seamless logistics to world-class infrastructure. The Prime Minister has also highlighted the need to protect heritage while fostering development in Ayodhya.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

