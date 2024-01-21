Scindia Condemns Congress's Statement on Lord Ram in Guna Visit

In a fervent address to a public assembly in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia mounted a severe critique against the Congress party's legal representatives for their court statement which dismissed Lord Ram as a figment of imagination. Scindia didn't mince words in expressing his disapproval of the Congress party's dismissive attitude towards Sanatana Dharma and their decision to abstain from the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Scindia's Staunch Criticism of Congress

Scindia emphasized that the people of India would not turn a blind eye towards Congress's stance. "The Congress party's lawyers have claimed in court that Lord Ram is imaginary," Scindia said, his words resonating with the people gathered. He added, "The people of India will not forget this." Scindia's presence in Guna was part of his commitment to the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra, an event aimed at promoting development and national unity.

Scindia's Visit to Collision-Affected Families

Amid his schedule, Scindia also took the time to visit and pay his respects to the families affected by a tragic bus collision in Aaron. The incident, recent in memory, had cast a somber shadow over the locality.

Praising the Modi-MP Relationship

In his address, Scindia highlighted the symbiotic relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state of Madhya Pradesh (MP). He underscored that Modi's vision is neatly in sync with the ambitions of MP's residents. He lauded Modi for his unwavering dedication to the cause of Lord Ram and for seeking blessings at the country's Ram temples, in anticipation of a significant consecration ceremony.